An Arthog man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Robert Jones, of Tyddyn Sieffre, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The 60-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in Arthog on 2 July this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Jones is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 4 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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