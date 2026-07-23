A Llanybydder man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman three times, intentional strangulation, and harassment.
Dominic Mills, of Albion Arms, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The 26-year-old is charged with the assault by beating of a woman in Carmarthenshire on 10 May, 7 June and 9 August last year.
He is also charged with intentional strangling the woman on 22 March last year, and harassing her between 1 January and 2 February this year.
Mills is further charged with criminal damage of 22 March last year.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
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