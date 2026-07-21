A Penparcau man who appeared in court to admit damaging a woman’s car has been fined by magistrates.
David Ebenezer, of Bron y Wawr, Rheidol Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.
The 72-year-old was due to stand trial after initially denying at an earlier hearing a charge of criminal damage to a car belonging to Pamela Evans in Penparcau on 8 February this year.
Ebenezer changed his plea to guilty at the hearing.
Magistrates handed Ebenezer a fine of £186 and ordered him to pay £1,080 in compensation to the victim.
Ebenezer must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £74.
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