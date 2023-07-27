A Tanygrisiau man has been banned from the road for two years after admitting being riding a moped while almost three times the drink drive limit.
Martin Benham, of 24 Hafan Deg, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was stopped while riding a Peugeot Kisbee moped on the B4110 near Penrhyndeudraeth on 28 April this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Benham had 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Benham from driving for 24 months and handed him a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work. Benham must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.