A TYWYN man who drove while disqualified has been further banned from the road by magistrates and ordered to carry out unpaid work.
Karl Commell, of 10 Pen Morfa, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The court heard the 41-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A493 in Tywyn on 20 December last year.
Checks showed he was disqualified from driving.
Commell, who pleaded guilty to the charge and to a separate charge of driving without insurance, was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
He must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.