A Barmouth man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a drink driving charge.
Neil Sheehan, of Weavers Croft, Jubilee Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of drink driving in a Bentley on the A487 at Garndolbenmaen on 23 November last year.
Sheehan is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 May.
