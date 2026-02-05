A Llanbadarn Fawr drug driver has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge in Aberystwyth.
Halit Ayik, of Maes Celyn, Primrose Hill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The court heard that the 47-year-old was stopped while behind the wheel at the Morlan Centre on Queens Road in Aberystwyth on 24 September last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Ayik’s blood contained cannabis exceeding the specified limit.
Ayik was disqualified from driving for 12 months by magistrates and fined £250.
Ayik must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £100.
