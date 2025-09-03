A Barmouth man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to possession of cannabis.
Neil Sheehan, of Weavers Croft, Jubilee Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 September.
The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of cannabis in Barmouth on 13 July this year.
Magistrates handed Sheehan a fine of £666 and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.
Sheehan must also pay £85 costs and a £266 surcharge.
