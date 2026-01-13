Newcastle Emlyn’s Attic Theatre is getting ready to present something a bit different.
On Saturday, 7 February at 7.30pm, the theatre is pleased to present an evening of Prog Rock with Comfortably Prog.
Comfortably Prog are a rock band from Warwickshire, specialising in cover versions of late 60s/early 70s progressive rock. Their show will feature the music of, amongst others, Genesis, Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Camel, Focus, Strawbs, King Crimson and Rush.
Tickets (£10) are available from Fair & Fabulous and on-line at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/attic
Before that, on Friday, 30 January at 7pm, the venue will screen the National Theatre Live production of ‘Hamlet’ by William Shakespeare.
Directed by Robert Hastie, Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) plays Hamlet.
