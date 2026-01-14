Cian Jones proudly serves his local community as an On-Call Firefighter at Newcastle Emlyn Fire Station, a role he describes as deeply rewarding.
Since joining Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) at just 18 years old, Cian has dedicated himself to protecting his community and has gained a wealth of skills and experience through both hands-on incidents and comprehensive training. From emergency response to teamwork and leadership, his role has shaped him personally and professionally.
In a video produced by the fire service, Cian shares his experiences of working as an On-Call Firefighter and what he’s gained from the role.
Cian’s story highlights how this vital role not only safeguards communities but also provides opportunities for development and a sense of purpose.
Firefighting is unlike any other job, it’s exciting, fulfilling and unpredictable. It brings a sense of satisfaction and respect through providing a vital service to your local community.
On-Call Firefighters are essential to MAWWFRS, with 75% of the Service’s fire stations crewed entirely by On-Call Firefighters. They respond to a wide variety of incidents, including fires, road traffic collisions, chemical emergencies, animal rescues, flooding and more. They also play a key role in community education and safety, as well as conducting Safe and Well visits in people’s homes.
MAWWFRS is currently recruiting now for On-Call Firefighters.
MAWWFRS’s availability and pay banding system recognises the need to balance work and personal lives, offering more flexible options for those interested in becoming On-Call Firefighters.
The banding system offers five availability options, replacing the previous two, giving both current and prospective On-Call firefighters greater flexibility in how they serve.
For more information on career options the fire service offers across Ceredigion, Powys, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, visit https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/join-us/on-call-recruitment/
