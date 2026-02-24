A Barmouth man who breached a community order given to him for assaulting a man in a car park has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Corey Robert Buckley, of 15 Plas Gwyn, Jubilee Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 February.
The 28-year-old admitted breaching a community order made by Caernarfon magistrates on 13 January for assaulting a man in Barmouth on 15 November 2024 by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 1 December.
Magistrates revoked the community order and sentenced Buckley to 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said Buckley showed a “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the
requirements of a community order.”
He must also pay £60 costs.
