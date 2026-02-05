A Beulah man will be sentenced later this month after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to repair fencing and allowing goats to escape from his land.
Christopher Wise, of Llainweddfa, Betws Ifan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.
The 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing to repair all fencing which caused goats to escape from his land on 28 May last year which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by the Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March 2025.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Wise is due to be sentenced for the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
