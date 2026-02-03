A Pwllheli man with a history of offending has been handed a suspended jail sentence for stealing vodka from a shop in the town.
Gethin Williams, of 3 Cae Dafis, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing two one litre bottles of Vodka from the B&M store in Lower Cardiff Raod in Pwllheli on 31 January this year.
Magistrates sentenced Williams to six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Magistrate said the offence was so serious due to Williams’ “history of offending” but suspended the sentence due to a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and that the risk can be “better managed in the community.”
Williams must also pay £85 costs and £38 compensation.
