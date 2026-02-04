A former employee of a Tywyn care home has been fined and handed a community order for stealing £170 from the care home.
Leanne Williams, of 3 Parc Gwyrdd, Bryncrug, Tywyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 2 February.
The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of theft by employee.
She admitted stealing £90 from Llys Cadfan care home on 4 November 2024.
She also pleaded guilty to stealing £80 on 6 November 2024.
Magistrates handed Williams a fine of £105 and a community order to include rehabilitation.
She was also ordered to pay a total of £170 in compensation, prosecution costs of £400 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
