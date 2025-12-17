A Beulah woman who failed to stop after a road accident after driving without due care and attention has been fined by magistrates.
Carol Elisabeth Iris May, of 8 Heol y Mynydd, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 December.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a Citroen C5 without due care and attention on the Pensarn roundabout in Carmarthen on 17 August this year.
The court heard that the incident saw damage caused to a VW Transporter.
May also admitted a charge of failing to stop after a road accident.
Magistrates fined May £80 and endorsed her driving record with six penalty points.
She must also pay costs of £130 and a victim fund surcharge of £32.
