A Beulah woman who failed to stop after a road accident after driving without due care and attention has been fined by magistrates.

Carol Elisabeth Iris May, of 8 Heol y Mynydd, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 December.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a Citroen C5 without due care and attention on the Pensarn roundabout in Carmarthen on 17 August this year.

The court heard that the incident saw damage caused to a VW Transporter.

May also admitted a charge of failing to stop after a road accident.

Magistrates fined May £80 and endorsed her driving record with six penalty points.

She must also pay costs of £130 and a victim fund surcharge of £32.