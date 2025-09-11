An Abercegir man has been banned from the road for 22 months after being caught riding a motorbike while more than twice the legal limit near Machynlleth.
Glen Bickell, of Ystrad House, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.
The court heard that the 50-year-old was stopped while riding a Triumph Speed near Penegoes on 3 July this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests show that Bikcell had 86 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Bickell from driving for 22 months and handed him a fine of £701.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £280.
