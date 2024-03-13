A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been remanded in custody facing a likely prison term after admitting harassment by breaching a restraining order.
Paul Croft, of 3 Tan y Clogwyn Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order imposed by Merseyside Magistrates Court on 29th March 2022 by being in the company of Nicola Burris in Bangor on 3 March.
The court heard that Croft is currently subject to a suspended sentence order from Crown Court and is facing a “likely” jail term.
Croft is due to appear for sentencing at Caernarfon Crown Court on 5 April and was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.