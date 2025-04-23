A teenager has been reported missing from a town in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police say they “have concerns for Ibai from the Blaenau Ffestiniog area”.
Releasing a picture of the missing teen on social media, a North Wales Police spokesperson said the youngster is aged 14 years, has brown hair, is around 5 foot 5 inches tall, is of slim build and is likely to be dressed in black tracksuit bottoms, jacket and Nike trainers.
He was reported missing on 18 April “and is likely to be travelling out of the North Wales area by train,” police say. “If you have seen Ibai or know where he is please contact us quoting reference 49982.
“Thank you.”