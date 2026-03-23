The Tasty Careers Schools Challenge 2026 final on 17 March was won by pupils from Pwllheli, with Blaenau youngsters taking second place.
Delivered by the National Skills Academy for Food & Drink (NSAFD) Wales in partnership with the Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme and Careers Wales, the competition aims to raise awareness of the exciting career pathways within Wales’ thriving food and drink industry. Supporters of this year’s challenge include Kepak, Dunbia, Leprino and Castell Howell.
This year’s brief tasked teams with designing a brand‑new healthy food or drink product using as much local Welsh produce as possible. Students were challenged to deliver a product that is nutritious, sustainable and commercially viable - complete with a brand name, logo, slogan and 500g/ml prototype pack to present to expert judges.
Tasty Careers 2026 attracted 28 entrants and 168 students this year, contributing to a total of 121 entrants, with over 4,900 pupils participating from schools nationwide since 2018.
Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said:
“Congratulations to all the finalists of the Tasty Careers Schools Challenge 2026.
“They’ve shown incredible creativity, teamwork and ambition in designing healthy, sustainable products using the very best of Welsh produce.
“Competitions like this - delivered by The National Skills Academy with the support of Welsh Governments Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, Careers Wales and our industry partners - play an important role in helping young people discover the exciting career opportunities across Wales’ thriving food and drink sector.
“I hope that they will carry this feeling with them as they make exciting choices about their future career and consider bringing their talents to Wales’s vibrant food and drink industry.”
Louise Cairns, CEO for NSAFD/Tasty Careers, said: “The 2026 Tasty Careers School Challenge has been an incredible success. I’ve been truly inspired by the creativity, passion, and professionalism shown by every team. The standard this year has been exceptional, and it’s a privilege to see so many young people showcasing the talent and innovation that will shape the future of our industry.”
Kate Rees, Programme Manager for the Welsh Government Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, added: “We’re delighted to have supported the 2026 Tasty Careers School Challenge. It’s fantastic to see so many young people engaging with the food and drink industry and demonstrating such creativity and enthusiasm. Initiatives like this are vital for inspiring the next generation and showcasing the exciting career opportunities our sector has to offer.”
This year’s North Wales final showcased an impressive range of concepts, with teams demonstrating ingenuity in product design, nutritional thinking and branding.
The North Wales Winner 2026 is Pwllheli’s Ysgol Glan y Mor with their Burrito Bowl. The runners up were Blaenau’s Ysgol y Moelwyn with their crumble and sorbet.
John Edwards, Business Engagement Advisor, praised the pupils, saying: “Our North Wales finalists demonstrated exceptional creativity and maturity in their approach to this year’s challenge. It’s inspiring to see young people so engaged with food innovation and with the future of our industry. The standard of work was outstanding, and the winning team should feel incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved.”
The competition has been running since 2018, with finals this year taking place in north, south and west Wales.
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