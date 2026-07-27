A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman who appeared in court to admit a charge of assaulting a man in Conwy will be sentenced at Crown Court.
Amy Dean, of Bryn Hyfryd, Haulfryn Terrace, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Ryan Jones at Rhos on Sea on 8 July this year.
Dean is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for sentencing on 14 August.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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