A Blaenau Ffestiniog student missed his graduation because he was in hospital.
Elis Jones, a photography student from Blaenau, was unable to attend his graduation ceremony at the University of South Wales on 14 July because he was receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Wales following injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.
Elis was cared for by the Major Trauma team at the University Hospital of Wales before being transferred to Morriston Hospital for further treatment.
During a conversation with Major Trauma Practitioner Andy, Elis mentioned that he was due to graduate that day but would be unable to attend the ceremony because of his injuries and hospital admission.
Andy is part of the team that helps coordinate care for major trauma patients across the South Wales Trauma Network. After hearing that Elis would miss such an important day, Andy and his colleagues decided they wanted to do something special to mark the occasion before he was transferred to Morriston Hospital later that day.
The team created a mortar board complete with a tassel and presented Elis with a congratulatory scroll to celebrate the successful completion of his photography degree.
Elis was grateful for the thoughtful gesture and for the care and compassion shown by Andy and his colleagues during a difficult time.
Andy said: "I remember my graduation day as a really great day, a chance to celebrate all the hard work that goes into studying at Uni, alongside friends and family. We wanted to do something for Elis to make it a memorable day for him and do a small bit towards making a difficult time a bit better for him!"
A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board added: “Congratulations on your graduation Elis - wishing you a speedy recovery.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.