A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been banned from all the pubs in the town after pleading guilty to two assaults and drunk and disorderly behaviour.
Gareth Davies, of 4 Fairview, Ffordd Wynne, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 13 July.
The 49-year-old admitted the common assault of two women in Llandudno on 27 June this year.
He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Mostyn Street in Llandudno on the same day.
Magistrates handed Davies a 12 month community order including rehabilitation and a six month exclusion order banning him from entering any licensed premises within a five mile radius of Blaenau Ffestiniog.
He must also pay a total of £200 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.
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