A Borth man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of drink driving at almost three times the limit and being in charge of a vehicle while above the alcohol limit in Aberystwyth.
Lawrence Glaus, of Flat 1, Steeplejack, High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty to drink driving in a BMW while almost three times the legal drink drive limit on Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth on 5 July.
He also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of being in charge of the BMW while above the legal drink drive limit.
Glaus will stand trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.
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