A Borth man will stand trial next year after denying a stalking charge.
Christopher Farmery, of Lerryside, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.
The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of stalking a woman between 17 September and 15 October this year in Borth.
Farmery is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 January.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
