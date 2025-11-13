A Borth man will stand trial next year after denying a stalking charge.

Christopher Farmery, of Lerryside, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of stalking a woman between 17 September and 15 October this year in Borth.

Farmery is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 January.

He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.