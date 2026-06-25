A Botwnnog man was caught driving whilst disqualified three times, including twice in two days.
Jamie Hughes, of Ty Gwyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on the B4413 at Sarn Mellteyrn on 30 and 31 March, as well as on 13 April.
He also admitted charges of driving while uninsured.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Hughes is due to be sentenced for the offences at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 June.
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