A Llanybydder man has been banned for a year from a Lampeter supermarket after stealing from there three times.
Joel Owens, of 1 Fisherman’s Cottages, Station Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 June.
The 32-year-old admitted stealing from the Sainsbury’s supermarket on Market Street on 26 February, 7 March, and 18 April this year.
The court heard Owens stole groceries and cans of drink on each occasion.
Owens also admitted a charge of damaging a custody cell and tablet at Aberystwyth Police Station on 4 March this year.
Owens was handed a community order which included a one year ban from entering the Sainsbury’s store and up to 20 days of rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and £45.96 compensation.
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