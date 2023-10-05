A BOW STREET man has appeared in court charged with multiple rapes and sexual assaults of a girl under the age of 13.
Shane Howard, of 18 Foel Goch, Bow Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 October.
The 20-year-old is charged with three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, one count of raping a girl under the age of 13 “on no less than five occasions”, one charge of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, and another of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching “on no less than five occasions”.
The charges are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2018.