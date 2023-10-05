A BOW STREET man has appeared in court charged with multiple rapes and sexual assaults of a girl under the age of 13.

Shane Howard, of 18 Foel Goch, Bow Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 October.

The 20-year-old is charged with three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, one count of raping a girl under the age of 13 “on no less than five occasions”, one charge of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, and another of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching “on no less than five occasions”.

The charges are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2018.

Howard will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on 1 November.