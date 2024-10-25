A Bow Street man has been fined after being found guilty of assaulting a woman at an Aberystwyth pub.
Aiden Swift, of 38 Maes Yfallen, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 October.
The 27-year-old old pleaded not guilty at a hearing in September to assaulting Lauren Grant and Joseff Llewellyn at Downies Vaults on Eastgate on 19 March this year.
He also denied a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour.
Magistrates found Swift guilty of the assault on Lauren Grant.
Charges of assaulting Joseff Llewellyn and using threatening or abusive behaviour were both dismissed at the hearing.
Swift was handed a community order to include rehabilitation, fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 costs and £100 compensation.