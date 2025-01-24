A Bow Street woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny assault and criminal damage at a Lampeter pub and assaulting a police officer.
Sian Jones, of 20 Cae’r Odyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The 30-year-old denied assaulting Daniel Davies at the Royal Oak Hotel on High Street on 2 January.
She also pleaded not guilty to damaging a window at the pub on the same day.
Jones is also accused of assaulting Pc Davies in Talsarn, also on 2 January.
Jones is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.