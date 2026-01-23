Hywel Dda Health Board’s long-term health and care strategy aims to create a ‘digital first’ service that “connects homes, communities, and hospitals.”
The health board will consider the proposed refreshed strategy ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales – Healthier lives, well lived’ - which sets out the priorities up to 2040 - at a meeting on 29 January.
The health board said the updated strategy “reflects how people’s needs have changed over time”, and outlines how digital tools will play an increasing role in making it easier for people to access advice, book appointments, and view test results.
It also aims for more care to be delivered closer to where people live.
The strategy has been shaped by engagement with communities, staff and partners.
