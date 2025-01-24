A 19-year-old from Cardigan has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Cai Williams, of 1 Pwllhai, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 Januaryy.
Williams admitted breaching a community order made by Aberystwyth magistrates on 10 October last year by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 31 October and failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 16 December.
Magistrates fined Williams £60.
The community order will continue.
Williams must also pay costs of £60.