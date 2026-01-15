A Cardigan woman who appeared in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge in Aberaeron has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
Ayesha Ghazal, of 3 Rock Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped while driving on the A487 at Aberaeron on 11 October last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed Ghazal had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Ghazal from driving for 12 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.