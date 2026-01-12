A search to find a missing Cardigan man thought to have entered the Teifi river has been called off after more than a week.
The missing man is believed to be Kurtis Brook, 30, who was last seen entering the river at around 5.15am on Sunday, 4 January, near the footbridge by the Grovesnor pub.
Over the following eight days, a police led search, with the support of specialist officers, drones, dogs, marine unit and assisted by the specialist skills of the RNLI and HM Coastguard, scoured the water and riverbank of the Teifi.
Giving an update on Monday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the search of the River Teifi for Kurtis Brooks has concluded.
Chief Inspector Richard Yelland said: “Whilst this is an extremely difficult decision to make, we are satisfied that we have done absolutely everything we possibly can to try and locate Kurtis and his family have been informed of this decision.
“We will continue to respond to any new information that could lead to the location of Kurtis.
“I would like to extend my thanks to the community in Cardigan who from the outset have supported all agencies involved in this enquiry. This goes to show how close-knit the community is in Cardigan, and we know that the family has taken comfort in knowing how much they are supported.”
If you have any information that could help officers, or if you are the person who entered the water and are now safe, please get in touch:
Online: https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Call: 101
Quote reference 52 of Sunday, January 4.
