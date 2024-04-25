A Cardigan man has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to admit drug driving.
Scott Read, of Flat 3, 11 Treflyn, Pendre, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 22 April.
The court heard that the 37-year-old was stopped by police while driving an Audi A3 on the B4548 at Cardigan on 29 November last year.
Laboratory tests showed that Read had both cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limits.
Magistrates disqualified Read from driving for 36 months and handed him a £120 fine.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.