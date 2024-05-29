A Cardigan drug driver has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates.
Ashley Thomas-Davies, of Penwaun Villa, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The 39-year-old admitted driving with benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system on 4 February this year at Croft in Cardigan.
Thomas-Davies was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £120, and must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.