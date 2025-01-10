A Cardigan man who drove with drugs in his system on one occasion and failed to provide a blood test on another has been banned from the road for two years.
Kevin Kinsella, of 22 Golwg Y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.
The court heard that the 37-year-old was caught driving on Tenby Road in Cardigan with benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system on 30 June last year.
Kinsella also failed to give a specimen of blood to police in Haverfordwest on 14 December.
Magistrates disqualified Kinsella from driving for 24 months and handed him a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.