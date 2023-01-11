A CARDIGAN lorry driver has been fined by magistrates for driving with a loose metal bolster that could have caused injury.
Emlyn Nash, of 4 Windsor Terrace, Aberystwyth Road, pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court to driving a Scania lorry on the A4120 at Aberystwyth on 16 June “when its condition, namely a metal bolster from the rear of the lorry had come loose, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person.”
The 53-year-old was fined £400 and handed three penalty points.
He must also pay a £160 surcharge.