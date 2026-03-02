A Cardigan woman has been handed a community order to include an alcohol ban after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Kirsty Taylor, of 16A Golwg y Castell, initially appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 January.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Neve Purnell in Llanelli on 5 January this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
At a sentencing hearing on 27 February, magistrates handed Taylor a 12 month community order to include a 120 alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme as well as up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.