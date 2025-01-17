A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for two years after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath to police.
Michael Rogers, of 17 Llys Owen, Bathhouse Road, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 65-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty at a hearing in November to failing to provide a specimen of breath to police on 29 April last year in Aberystwyth but was found guilty at a trial on 9 January.
Magistrates disqualified Rogers for 24 months and handed him a fine of £300.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £650 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.