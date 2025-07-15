A Cardigan man has appeared in court charged with inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Gavin Carter, of 46 Felin Ban, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 14 July.

The 45-year-old is charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child at his home address on 12 July this year.

Carter is also charged with causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity, and inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity on the same day.

No pleas were entered.

He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 15 August.

He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.