A Cardigan man will stand trial next year after denying a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood to police.
Fraser Rees, of 42 St Mary Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The 4t-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test at Cardigan police station on 23 November.
Rees is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 March next year.
Magistrates remanded him on unconditional bail until that hearing date.