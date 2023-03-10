A CARDIGAN man has been fined by magistrates for altering the exhaust on his car so it made more noise.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 9 March that Nathan Thomas Durose, of 39 The Ridgeway, was caught driving a Seat Leon which had been “fitted with an exhaust system which had been altered so as to increase the noise made” on Greenfield Row in Cardigan on 8 September last year.
Magistrates fined the 23-year-old £220.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £90 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £88.