A previously-refused scheme for access works by Cardigan golf club has again been refused by county planners.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Cardigan Golf Club sought permission for parking and improvements to the existing entrance, including accessible parking and access, at the Gwbert-based golf club.
An officer report said: “The application site relates to a field that’s used as a golf academy in connection with Cardigan Golf Club.
“Full planning permission was granted on September 30, 2016 for the erection of a covered driving range building to serve an existing driving range facility.
“It has been noted in the application form that this development is yet to commence.
“The most recent and relevant history, with regard to this application site, is the application for a certificate of Lawful existing Use or Development, which referred to an existing field gate and access point to provide access into the already formed practice area at Cardigan Golf Club from the unnamed county road, which lay west of the application site.”
It said that application was refused as it was “not deemed to be permitted development”.
“Therefore, this particular planning application is received following officer advice that a full planning application would be required,” the report said.
“It is also noted that the application for a new driving range building did not propose any new or altered vehicular access from any public highway and it was separately stated that there was ‘no vehicle access required’.”
“This application is a resubmission of [a] previously refused application, which was refused on October 25, 2024.
The application was refused by planners on the basis the unclassified road serving the site “is considered to be inadequate to serve the development proposed, by reason of its poor alignment; restricted width; lack of passing provision; and restricted forward visibility”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.