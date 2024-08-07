A Cardigan man who assaulted a woman, damaged her door and sent an offensive message has been banned from drinking alcohol as part of a community order.
Kieran Williams, of 22 Pwllhai, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Georgina Leonard in Cardigan on 4 August.
Williams also admitted damaging Ms Leonard’s door on the same day, and sending an offensive message on 3 August.
Magistrates handed Williams a 12 month community order to include 120 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Williams must also pay prosecution costs of £85, a surcharge to fund victim services of £114, and compensation to Ms Leonard of £100.