A Cardigan man who had a throwing knife with him at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court will be sentenced in January.
Owen Haynes, of Pwllymeidw, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 13 December.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a throwing knife at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
Haynes also admitted separate charges of criminal damage.
He pleaded guilty to smashing the nearside wing mirror of a car on Ridgeway in Cardigan and also also admitted criminal damage to a VW Camper on the same day.
Haynes also admitted breaking a window at the Castle Inn in Cardigan on 11 December.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Haynes will be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 2 January.