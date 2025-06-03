Poet and performer Karl Beer is the special guest at Cardigan’s Cellar Bards on Friday, 13 June (7.30pm).
Karl, who has won the Swansea Wordsmiths poetry slam and been a runner-up twice, is a unique and experienced spoken word performer. Honing his craft with appearances at Mid Wales’ Landed Festival, Full Spectrum in Merthyr Tydfil and across Northern England including Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds. Karl has also hosts a new open-mic event at Cinema and Co, Swansea.
After Karl’s performance is the usual open mic available to anyone who wants to share their spoken words with our audience. There is a charge of £5 for entry, which includes a raffle. Come along and support this fantastic event.
