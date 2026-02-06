A Cardigan woman will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Kirsty Taylor, of 16A Golwg y Castell, initially appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 January.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Neve Purnell in Llanelli on 5 January this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Taylor was due to be sentenced on 10 February but, at a hearing on 5 February, magistrates moved the sentencing date to 18 February to allow extra time for the report to be prepared.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.