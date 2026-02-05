Funding from the Co-op Local Community Fund, awarded by Co-op stores in Llanelli and Cardigan, will see patients undergoing chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth and Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli receive wellness boxes.
The grant has enabled Hywel Dda Health Charities to purchase the boxes, which include warm beanie hats, bandanas, and caps for those experiencing hair loss; hand and body creams to soothe skin; and cosy socks and gloves to help with cold sensitivity caused by some treatments.
Bry Phillips, Senior Nurse Manager – Oncology, said: "We are so grateful to the Co-op Local Community Fund for making these wellness boxes possible.
“They will provide comfort and reassurance to our patients during what can be an incredibly difficult time.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.