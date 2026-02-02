Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan Film Society present ‘Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk’ (12A) on Sunday, 22 February (6.45pm).
This documentary offers an intimate, first-hand perspective of life in Gaza, told through a series of video calls between filmmaker Sepideh Farsi and young Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona.
Their digital dialogue became a vital record, bearing witness to everyday life, loss, and acts of resistance amid escalating violence. Just a day after the film’s selection at Cannes, Fatma was killed in an Israeli airstrike on her home. This loss deepens the film’s impact, which combines raw immediacy with profound humanity.
Theatr Mwldan Film Society is an award-winning charity that has brought the best of arthouse cinema to west Wales for more than 25 years.
