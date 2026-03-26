The family of a 23-year-woman who died in a fatal collision earlier this week have paid tribute to her, describing her as a ‘miracle of a daughter’.
Ellé Claire Evans, from Ammanford, died in a fatal road traffic collision on the A470 between Rhayader and Doldowlod on the 24 March.
Through Dyfed-Powys Police, her family has paid tribute to her, saying: “Our beautiful, amazing, intelligent, miracle of a daughter, Ellé Claire Evans was involved in a road traffic collision at 23 years of age and has now departed from this realm to spend eternity with her Lord & Saviour.
“Ellé gave her all to help those around her in every way she could and as a family, we are devastated at this loss.
“Ellé has always been a bright and shining light everywhere she has ever been and was very much the centre of every gathering.
“We as a family are still processing our loss, pain and sorrow, but also rejoicing in the gift we had in Ellé and the joy she brought to our hearts.
“We miss you already, we love you always and you’ll be in our hearts and memories forever.”
Officers continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision on the A470 between Doldowlod and Rhayader at around 2:30pm on Tuesday, March 24.
The collision involved two vehicles; a green Chevrolet Spark and a red Scania HGV.
Ellé was driving the Chevrolet Spark.
The road was closed for more than 12 hours following the collision,
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that could support their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, quoting reference DP-20260324-197.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
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